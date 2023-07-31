Two farmers die after tractor overturns in Suryapet

The unfortunate incident occurred at Parsapally of Jajaireddygidem mandal on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Suryapet: Two farmers died on the spot when a tractor turned turtle while tilling an agricultural field at Parsapally of Jajaireddygidem mandal in the district on Monday.

The victims were Pasula Ramalingaiah (55) from Bollepally and Midathapally Lingaiah (60) from Parsapally. Ramalingaiah, a farmer who also worked as a tractor driver, was engaged by Lingaiah for tilling his two acre agricultural land at Parsapally.

While tilling the land, Lingaiah also sat beside Ramalingaiah on the engine of the tractor. Ramalingaiah is said to have suddenly suffered a bout of seizures, and lost control on the vehicle. The two were thrown off the tractor which overturned, crushing both of them beneath it.

Arvapally police have filed a case and are investigating.