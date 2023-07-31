12 students injured in road accident in Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:01 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: At least 12 students were injured when an auto rickshaw overturned at Kodangal in Vikarabad district on Monday morning.

The auto, which was packed with students, was on its way to a local school when it over turned near the BSNL office at Kodangal.

The local people came to the rescue of the children and shifted them to a local community centre hospital where the children were administered first aid by the doctors.

The local people informed the police that the accident took place allegedly due to the rash driving of the auto rickshaw driver.