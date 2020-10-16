Two farmers stranded in Godavari in Nirmal

Sources said that the farmers were stuck on the island following the rise in the flow of waters in the river at around 12 am.

Nirmal: Two farmers who were on the way to protect their crops from being damaged by wild boars were stranded on a tiny island in Godavari river which was flooding due to rains in upstream areas, near Medempalli village in Khanapur mandal on Friday.

Efforts were on to rescue the two. Sources said that the farmers were stuck on the island following the rise in the flow of waters in the river at around 12 am. They were heading to protect their crops at the time of the incident. Some farmers who were on the other side of the river noticed the farmers and alerted police. They belong to Sirpur village in Mallapaur mandal of Jagtial district.

Khanapur Sub-Inspector rushed to the spot and began efforts to bring the farmers out. He along with some locals attempted to rescue the two using ropes, but in vain. It is learned policemen sought help from teams of NDRF for rescuing the duo. The teams are likely to reach Khanapur by afternoon.

