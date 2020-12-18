Two held for cheating job aspirants in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were Mohd Haseeb Ahmed alias Haseeb (36), a travel agent and broker from Red Hills and Mohd Ahmed Suleman (34), Manager at AA Bin Mahfooz Tours and Travels and a resident of Bazaarghat.

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: On charges of cheating job aspirants by collecting huge money on pretext of providing jobs in Australia, Oman, and other countries, two fraudsters were nabbed by the Hyderabad Task Force here on Thursday.

The arrested persons were Mohd Haseeb Ahmed alias Haseeb (36), a travel agent and broker from Red Hills and Mohd Ahmed Suleman (34), Manager at AA Bin Mahfooz Tours and Travels and a resident of Bazaarghat. The absconding suspect is Shah Varshal from Gujarat.

Haseeb, who discontinued his studies with intermediate, took up odd jobs to earn a living and later started processing visa and documentation work for immigration to foreign countries.

According to the police, Haseeb along with Varshal started luring job aspirants with fake promise of providing job visa to work in Australia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and New Zealand. For this, he sought help of Mohd Ahmed Suleman.

“He collected between Rs 2 and Rs 2.5 lakh from each candidate for visa process and collected original passports and other documents from them along with advance amount,” police said. Varshal prepared fake visit visa copy of aspirants on WhatsApp which Haseeb forwarded to aspirant and collected the balance amount.

“Once the aspirant pays the balance amount and asks about the job visa and passport, Haseeb avoided and cheated them. The gang shared the profits among them,” police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .