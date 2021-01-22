Two held for stealing mobiles in Hyderabad

The police recovered 15 mobiles, all put together worth Rs 2 lakh from their possession

Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police on Friday nabbed two persons on charges of stealing mobile phones. The police recovered 15 mobiles, all put together worth Rs 2 lakh from their possession. The arrested were identified as U Aravind (19) from Madannapet and A Varun Sai (20) from Karmanghat, both auto-rickshaw drivers.

According to the police, the duo did recce of secluded roads in midnight and targeted pedestrians and those sleeping on the pavements and either stole their phones or robbed them. They were involved in cases in Abdullapurmet, Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, LB Nagar, Saroornagar and Choutuppal.

