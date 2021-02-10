Two held in Hyderabad for extorting builders

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police arrested two persons on charges of threatening and extorting money from various builders here on Wednesday. Police recovered Rs 2 lakh, a car, mobile phones and letter heads of an agency called Human Rights Animal and Environmental Protection Cell from them. They had extorted about Rs 55 lakh from people until now, police said.

The arrested persons were K Basanth Raja and P Bhargav Kiran, both residents of Addagutta Society in KPHB colony.

Police said Raja, posing as member of the Cell, threatened and cheated many builders who were constructing buildings in and around KPHB Colony by way of sending notices to them and warning them saying their construction site was being constructed against environmental laws and demanded huge money or to go through set-backs for their work.

“They used to submit grievance petitions before the GHMC authorities against those builders with a demand to stop their work in order to trigger fear,” police said, adding that they had also tactfully utilised local leaders as well as reporters who acted as mediators and facilitated to them in extorting money from builders.

