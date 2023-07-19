| Two Including Minor Held For Stabbing 25 Yr Old To Death

Two including minor held for stabbing 25-yr-old to death

Law enforcement officials announced on Wednesday the apprehension of a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man that occurred two days ago in the Jafrabad region of New Delhi.

By ANI Published Date - 12:39 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death two days ago in the Jafrabad area in New Delhi, officials said on Wednesday. According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Manzoor (45), a resident of Chauhan Banger, Jafrabad.

His minor son has also been apprehended in connection to the case, they said while adding that efforts to nab the third absconding accused are on.

Earlier, police informed that the preliminary enquiry revealed that the deceased was friendly with a girl for the past 2 years and the girls family was opposed to their relationship.

“Manzoor and his family were opposed to the relationship. The father of the girl had spoken with the deceased a week ago and warned him to not pursue his daughter,” said, Joy Tirkey, DCP (northeast).

According to the police, the deceased had been identified as Salman, a resident of Brahmpuri, Jafrabad, New Delhi.

“Two days before the murder, Manzoor’s minor son and his friends had intercepted Salman and took away the keys of his motorcycle,” the DCP said.

“On the day of the murder, Manzoor along with his two sons, Mohsin (21) and his minor son (16) stabbed Salman while riding a motorcycle. He died on the spot,” the DCP added.

“During the post-mortem examination, 8 stab injuries were found on his body. The fatal injuries were sustained on the chest and neck region,” he said.

“Manzoor has been arrested and his minor son has been apprehended. Efforts are being made to trace Mohsin,” the DCP said.

The official said that police had received information that a young man was stabbed to death in Gali No 2, near Kalyan Cinema, Jafrabad on July 17 at about 5.15 pm.

A case of murder was registered on Tuesday, police said.

“Further investigation is in progress on the case,” the official added.