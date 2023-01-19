Two inter-state ganja smugglers held in Adilabad

Two inter-state ganja smugglers were arrested and eight kilograms of ganja was recovered from them

Inspector Raghupathi addresses pressmen to brief details of the arrests in Adilabad on Thursday.

Adilabad: Two inter-state ganja smugglers were arrested here on Thursday. Eight kilograms of ganja was recovered from them.

Adilabad Rural Inspector B Raghupathi said the accused persons were Dutiraj Prashanth, a resident of Boppapur village in Narnoor mandal and his uncle Milind Nirwathi Betke from Sengaon Taluq in Hingoli district of Maharashtra.

During interrogation, Prashanth and Milind confessed to procuring ganja from the bordering villages of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. They were selling the ganja in Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh for Rs 3,000 per kg.

Police said the two were accepting orders on phone and receiving payments through digital platforms such as PhonePay and GPay and delivering the ganja by traveling to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra by bus.