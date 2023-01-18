Murder for Insurance: Victim’s leg triggered doubts on Nayak’s family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Medak SP Rohini Priyadarshini with accused Pathloth Dharma Nayak, Tejavath Srinivas in Medak on Wednesday.

Medak: Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini said the leg of the victim Babu had triggered doubts on whether the body was of Nayak.

Since the leg appeared like a seasoned labourer’s leg, she said they began enquiring about the family members when they behaved suspiciously. While Nayak’s friends and villagers were insisting that the body found in the car was not of Nayak after a close look, the family insisted that it was of him and performed the funeral following traditions.

The SP said they could not trace the Babu’s identity yet.

Meanwhile, Nayak had spent a few days in Nizamabad after killing Babu, and then flew to Indore. The Medak SP said they nabbed him up while he was coming to Medak.