| Two Killed After Bike Crashes Into Tree In Mulugu

Two killed after bike crashes into tree in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 January 2024, 03:05 PM

Mulugu: Two persons were killed when their two-wheeler accidently hit a tree between Nampally-Banjara Ellapur villages in Sammakka-Saralamma Tadwai mandal on Saturday morning.

The duo have been identified as Potuganti Vamsi (23) and Velthuri Pawan (22) of Pattipaka, Sayampeta Mandal, Hanamkonda District.