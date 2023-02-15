| Two Killed As Lorry Mows Down Two Bikes In Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:25 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Adilabad: Two persons were killed when a lorry mowed down two motorbikes on the outskirts of Mavala mandal centre on the Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway 44 on Wednesday.

Mavala Sub-Inspector Vishnuvardhan said Surpam Dattu (35), a painter from Utnoor and MD Feroz (34), a groceries store owner of Devapur village in Talamadugu mandal, were traveling on two bikes towards Adilabad when the truck coming from Tamil Nadu hit the motorbikes.

While Dattu died on the spot, Feroz breathed his last on the way to hospital. A case was registered against the driver of the lorry.

Investigation is on.