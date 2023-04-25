Two killed, eight injured in a road accident in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Public gathered around damaged auto rickshaw at Enkoor in Khammam district on Tuesday.

Khammam: Two women labourers died and eight others were injured in a road accident at Kallur in the Khammam district on Tuesday.

One woman, who was seriously injured, has been shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment while the others were being treated in Government District Hospital in Khammam. They were going to Repellewada in Enkoor mandal to pick chilli when a speeding car collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling. No one in the car was injured.

The deceased Varamma (47) and Beeravelli Venkatamma (45) and the injured persons belong to Ambedkar Nagar of Kallur mandal in the district. Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah visited the village and consoled the affected families.