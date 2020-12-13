Two killed in Kabul blast targeting lawmaker’s vehicle

The incident took place at about 7.50 a.m. after a sticky bomb attached to a Land Cruiser-type vehicle was detonated near Hotel-e-Parwan in Police District 15.

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Kabul: At least two people were killed and two others injured in a bomb blast that targeted the vehicle of an Afghan MP in Kabul on Sunday, police in the capital city confirmed.

The incident took place at about 7.50 a.m. after a sticky bomb attached to a Land Cruiser-type vehicle was detonated near Hotel-e-Parwan in Police District 15.

“Two people were killed and two others wounded in the blast,” Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told Xinhua.

A security source said the vehicle belonging to MP Mohammad Tawfiq Wahdat caught fire following the explosion.

He said the brother of Wahdat and one other person were wounded but the lawmaker was not in the vehicle which was driving along the lane near a mosque when the attack happened.

No group has claimed responsibility so far.

Over the past years, the capital city with a population of nearly 5 million has been recently hit by a series of terror attacks.

Sunday’s incident came a day after at least one person was killed and two others were injured after 10 rockets were fired into different parts of Kabul city.

According to the Interior Affairs Ministry, the rockets were fired from capital city’s Lab-e-Jar area, TOLO News reported.

It was second rocket attack in Kabul in the past one month.

On November 21, at least 23 rockets were fired on different parts of the city that killed eight civilians.