Two killed in road accident in Dundigal

Hyderabad: Two persons died after the motorcycle they were riding went out of control and rammed into an electric pole on the roadside in Dundigal on Thursday.

Police said the duo identified as Manoj (25) and Dinesh (45), both natives of Nepal and working as construction workers were proceeding on the bike driven by Manoj from Gandi Maisamma towards Dundigal when the mishap occurred.

“The driver who is suspected to have been driving at a high speed, lost control of the vehicle and went on to hit the electric pole on the left side. Both fell on the road and suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died while undergonig treatment at the hospital,” police said.

The Dundigal police booked a case of negligence causing death and have taken up investigation. They suspect the duo was drunk when the mishap occurred.

