Two killed in road accident in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: Two persons were killed when a speeding container lorry hit their two-wheeler on NH-65 at Muthangi under Patancheru Police Station limits late on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Pallapu Raju, a resident of Rudraram and his father-in-law Kandi Anjaneyulu (50). According to Patancheru police, Raju and Anjaneyulu were carrying a goat on the bike as they had a function to attend at the former’s sister’s residence. The goat and the two men died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Area Hospital Patancheru for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

