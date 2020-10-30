Two killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

M Dhiraj Naik (35), a private employee from Balajinagar, died after an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle on Wednesday night

By | Published: 3:33 am

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in separate accidents in the city in the last 24 hours. A doctor, M Uday Kumar (30) of Nacharam, was going on his motorcycle to the hospital on Thursday morning when a tipper lorry hit his motorcycle resulting in his death. According to the police, a case was registered against the lorry driver and investigation was on. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

In another case at Balapur, M Dhiraj Naik (35), a private employee from Balajinagar, died after an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle on Wednesday night. Naik was traveling on his motorcycle on the Balapur road when the unidentified vehicle hit his bike, following which Naik fell on the road and died on the spot. Police registered a case and efforts are on to identify the vehicle.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .