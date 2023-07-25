Two labour leaders from Telangana invited for national meet

Pravasi Mitra Labor union State president Swadesh Parikipandla from Nirmal and Buthkuri Kantha, Karimnagar district president, got the invitation to participate in the meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Swadesh Parikipandla and Buthkuri Kantha.

Nirmal: Two labour leaders from the State were on Tuesday invited to take part in a two-day long national meeting over international labor laws to be held in Chennai on July 26 and 27. The meeting will be hosted by Geneva-based global labor union federation, Building and Woodworkers International (BWI).

Pravasi Mitra Labor union State president Swadesh Parikipandla from Nirmal and Buthkuri Kantha, Karimnagar district president, got the invitation to participate in the meeting. Swadesh said they would bring eradication of child labor among unorganized sectors, international migrations, overcoming health problems caused by climate change in Arab, gender discrimination, role of State and Centre in rehabilitating Gulf returnees, etc. to the notice of the BWI.

Representatives of International Labor Organisation will be attending the event.