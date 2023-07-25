New Zealand mushroom species found in Asifabad forests

The mushrooms, sprouted recently, could be spotted in different parts of Vempalli forests

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:51 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Blue mushroom species or Entoloma hochstetteri discovered in forests of Kaghaznagar. Photo: Rajesh Kanny

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Rare yet native to New Zealand, a blue mushroom species (Entoloma hochstetteri) was found in the forests of Kaghaznagar division, reflecting the biodiversity of the region.

Kaghaznagar forest divisional officer Vijay said the rare mushrooms were found in Vempalli forests for the first time in this division. The mushrooms, sprouted recently, could be spotted in different parts of Vempalli forests. They were spotted by Forest department staffers.

Officials said steps were being taken to conserve the umbrella-shaped mushrooms. The blue mushrooms were seen for the first time in the country in Odisha in 1989. New Zealand is home to Entoloma hochstetteri. The toxicity of the species is unknown though many members of the genus Entoloma are poisonous, officials said, adding that the beautiful mushroom species were featured on currency notes in New Zealand as well.

In January 2022, an Indian Muntjac or barking deer was recorded in the forests of Kaghaznagar forest division after a gap of 25 years. A pair of black-headed bunting birds, distributed in south-east Europe and Iran, migrated to the forests of this division during winter in December 2022.

In September 2016, a rare species India painted frog (Uperodon taprobanicus) was found on a tree within the office premises of the Bejjur Forest Range office, proving the richness of the region’s biodiversity.