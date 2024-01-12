Two migrant workers from Bihar die in road accident in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 08:46 PM

Medak: Two migrant workers from Bihar died on the spot when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing the road at Chegunta Mandal headquarters on Friday. The victims were working in a local industry. After completing their work this evening, they were on their way home when the vehicle hit them on the busy Nh-44. Death was instant for both of them. One of them was identified as MD Shawnawaj (28) while the other was yet to be identified. A case has been registered.