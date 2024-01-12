Two migrant workers from Bihar die in road accident in Medak

After completing their work this evening, they were on their way home when the vehicle hit them on the busy Nh-44.
Medak: Two migrant workers from Bihar died on the spot when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing the road at Chegunta Mandal headquarters on Friday. The victims were working in a local industry. After completing their work this evening, they were on their way home when the vehicle hit them on the busy Nh-44. Death was instant for both of them. One of them was identified as MD Shawnawaj (28) while the other was yet to be identified. A case has been registered.