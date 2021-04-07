Two miners trapped under debris in coal mine at Bhupalpally

According to the officials, K Narsaiah (51) and S Shankaraiah (53), who work as support men, had gone into the underground mine to attend the second shift duty around 2 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Two miners were trapped under the debris of a parapet wall that collapsed on them in the Kakatiya 6 coal mine of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at Bhupalpally here on Wednesday.

According to the officials, K Narsaiah (51) and S Shankaraiah (53), who work as support men, had gone into the underground mine to attend the second shift duty around 2 pm. But officials received information that they were trapped under the debris when the parapet wall caved in on them while they were fixing props at a weak portion of the roof.

In an attempt to rescue the victims, a ten-member team of SCCL rescuers including manager Tagore Singh, and safety officer Pandey got into the mine. The rescue operation is still on till last reports came in.

