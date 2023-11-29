Elaborate arrangements made for polling in Karimnagar

Besides model stations, separate polling stations for women, youth, first time voters and disabled persons have also been established across the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Polling staff leaving for polling stations allocated to them from sircilla town on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the polling of 13 assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Karimnagar district scheduled to be held on Thursday.

A total of 1,424 polling stations are established to facilitate 10,59,215 voters to exercise their votes in Karimnagar district. While 390 stations are set up in Karimnagar constituency, 327 centers are arranged in Choppadandi segment followed by Huzurabad-305, Manakondur-316 and Husnabad-86.

1,218 Polling Officers, 1,218 APOs, 2,436 OPOs, sectoral officers-138, police observers-8, assistant officers-41, video viewing team members-10, static surveillance team members-60, video surveillance team members-60, MCMC-40, flying squad-84, webcasting staff-1,338, polling staff- 4,872, technical experts-8 and others deployed.

In order to conduct polling in a peaceful manner, 20 companies of central forces (1,520), special police-2,500, and 1,000 other police have been deployed in five segments.

In Peddapalli, 115 polling stations are established in Peddapalli (44), Manthani (51) and Ramagundam (20) constituencies for 7,11,727 electorates.

A total of 3,352 polling staff including 838 each of POs and APOs, 1,676 OPOs and 186 micro observers have been engaged to conduct polling.

547 polling stations are arranged to facilitate 4,66,677 electorate to exercise their votes in Rajanna-Sircilla district. While 260 polling stations are set up in Vemulawada, 287 stations in Sircilla. Webcasting will be taken up in 378 stations including 173 in Vemulawada and 205 in Sircilla.

In Jagtial, 785 polling stations were established in three constituencies such as Jagtial, Dharmapuri and Korutla. 234 micro observers and other officers were deployed.

There are 161 problematic polling stations in the district. Besides 15 companies of central forces, 3,000 civil police were also deployed to conduct polling smoothly. 992 CCTV cameras have been setup in all polling stations.