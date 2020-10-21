Two modern ambulances inaugurated in Mancherial

The vehicle equipped with oxygen and ventilator would be handy in providing treatment to patients of Covid-19 pandemic during medical emergencies

Mancherial: One of the two ambulance vehicles, sponsored by government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman, as part of ‘gift a smile’ campaign initiated by Information Technology Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, was inaugurated by Chennur Municipal chairperson Archana Lal Gild at Chennur on Wednesday.

Archana said that the vehicle would be kept available for patients belonging to Kotapalli, Chennur, Bheemaram and Jaipur mandals. The vehicle equipped with oxygen and ventilator would be handy in providing treatment to patients of Covid-19 pandemic during medical emergencies. She said that the public of Chennur Assembly constituency were hailing Suman for sponsoring it.

Meanwhile, Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao and Collector Bharati Hollikeri inaugurated another similar ambulance gifted by Rao at Collectorate. He said that the vehicle had modern medical equipment. Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha was going to sponsor another vehicle soon. The vehicles would be helpful in providing better quality services to patients, he added.

