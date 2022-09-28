Two more government degree colleges in Telangana secure NAAC ‘A’ grade

Hyderabad: Two more Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) in the State have secured ‘A’ grade of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

On the basis of the peer team reports, the NAAC has accredited the Government Arts and Science College, Kamareddy and JVR Government Degree College, Sathupally with the ‘A’ grade which secured a CGPA of 3.22 and 3.03 respectively on a seven point scale. This accreditation will be valid for a period of five years starting September 27, 2022.

With these two colleges, a total of 12 government degree colleges have secured ‘A’ grade and the best grade was ‘A ’ by the Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, this year.

So far, out of 130 GDCs, 85 colleges in the State have received accreditation from the NAAC. Five more colleges have submitted the Self-Study Report (SSR) and are waiting for NAAC’s peer team visit, while another five colleges will soon submit the SSRs.