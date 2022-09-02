Hyderabad: NAAC grants ‘A+’ status to Govt Degree College for Women-Begumpet

The college is the first government institution in Telangana to accomplish this feat by getting 3.5 grade.

Hyderabad: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has granted Government Degree College for Women (GDCW) Begumpet an ‘A+’ status in the fourth cycle of reaccreditation. The college is the first government institution in Telangana to accomplish this feat by getting 3.5 grade.

“GDCW Begumpet has continually enhanced its quality over time and has improved from a B to an A. It is a moment of pride for us as we are the only institution in the State to receive this prestigious distinction,” said Dr K Padmavathi, GDCW Begumpet Principal.

The NAAC accreditation is useful in the progress of the college and staying ahead in the competition of offering quality education. NAAC is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission (UGC) that conducts assessment and accreditation of higher educational institutions.

“The A rating was given based on a number of criteria, including research, infrastructure, teaching learning methodologies, evaluation, innovation, and governance,” said Dr T Annie Sharon, Internal Quality Assurance Cell Coordinator, in a release.