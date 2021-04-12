Two more held in online trading fraud in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrested two more persons in connection with the online trading fraud wherein a victim lost Rs 1.2 crore. So far, five persons have been arrested in the case.

The victim had approached police on March 1 stating that she received a message from a Facebook ID ‘Sakshi Mehta’, who introduced ‘herself’ that she was a consultant in share trading in New Delhi.

The victim was asked to open a Demat account for online trading and promised of huge profits. Believing them, she transferred Rs 5 lakh and was told she got Rs 88 lakh. “They convinced her to depart with around Rs 1.2 crore on the pretext of investment,” the Cybercrime police said.

On April 4, the police arrested three persons from Indore while two more were arrested on Tuesday from Chattisgarh.

