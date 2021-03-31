Two officials caught by CBI for taking bribe

Executive engineer (electrical) working with the Central Public Works Department and the Superintendent of Central Excise and Central Tax (GST), Honnavar Range were caught

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation caught an executive engineer (electrical) working with the Central Public Works Department when he demanded and accepted a bribe from a contractor on Tuesday.

The executive engineer demanded a bride of Rs 60,000 from a contractor for clearing a bill of Rs 20 lakh for different works executed by him. The complainant had already paid an amount of Rs 45,000 but the official demanded the remaining Rs 15,000.

On Tuesday, the CBI laid a trap and caught him. During searches at his office, CBI officials seized Rs 1.34 lakh cash and 27 documents while at his house, official seized Rs 30.50 lakh cash and gold jewellery and some incriminating documents.

In a separate case, the Superintendent of Central Excise and Central Tax (GST) Honnavar Range in Karnataka was caught by the CBI officials for demanding and accepting a bribe.

The official had demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant for waiving of service tax and penalty on tax returns. The CBI caught him while accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000. Searches were conducted at his house and residence.

The official was arrested and produced before the court in Bengaluru.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .