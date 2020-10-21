Two online fraudsters from Bihar nabbed by Ramagundam police

According to Additional DCP N Ashok Kumar, a Basanthnagar resident Patha Kiran was duped by the duo into parting with Rs 99,696 for buying ayurveda medicines.

By | Published: 4:33 pm

Peddapalli: Two online fraudsters who posed themselves as working in Patanjali Ayurvedic company and collected money promising to supply ayurvedic medicines, were arrested by the Ramagundam police here on Wednesday.

According to Additional DCP N Ashok Kumar, a Basanthnagar resident Patha Kiran was duped by the duo into parting with Rs 99,696 for buying ayurveda medicines.

Ashok Kumar told newsmen that Kiran google searched the contact details of Patanjali Ayurvedic and got a contact number online. When he called that number, a Sunil Gupta answered and claimed himself to be the employee of the popular ayurvedic company. He was directed to pay Rs 99,696 which Kiran immediately made an online transfer of money.

Later Gupta, it was said, Kiran was asked to pay Rs 75,000 more to get a Patanjali dealership and authorisation certificate. Kiran who grew suspicious made some enquiries with the Patanjali dealers in Karimnagar and found that Gupta could be a fraudster. Realising that he was lured into paying money, he approached the police.

A special team comprising Peddapalli CI A Pradeep Kumar, Basanthnagar SI SK Jhani Pasha investigated the case based on the phone number and bank account details given by the victim. The team arrested Prinsa Kumar and Shiva Shankar of Ahiyapur, Nalanda district of Bihar state. Further investigation is in progress.

