Two people die in road accident in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 03:27 PM

Medak: Two persons died in a road accident as they hit their two-wheeler into a road divider on Narsapur Medak road near Kulcharam on Friday.

The victims were Mohammad Arif (50) and Mohammad Gouse (55) of Kulcharam.

They went to Kowdipally on their two-wheeler on Friday morning.

On their way back, Arif, who was driving the bike, hit it road-divider as he lost control over the handle. Arif died on the spot as he sustained serious bleeding injuries while Gouse breathed his last while he was being shifted to the Hospital. A case has been registered.