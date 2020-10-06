Two persons arrested by Hyderabad Cyber crime police

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police in different cases on Tuesday for allegedly harassing women.

In the first case, Tekula Phaninder Reddy (30) of Suryapet was arrested by the police for allegedly sending morphed photos of a woman and demanding money from her.

“Phaninder Reddy worked as a driver at an ITES company and during one of the shuttle trip took pictures of the victim. Later, he morphed the pictures of the woman and sent her through WhatsApp. He demanded money from the woman for deleting the pictures and threatened to post online if she did not pay money,” said the Cybercrime police. On a complaint made by the victim the police booked a case and arrested the man.

In the other case, Peddiniti Kiran Kumar Reddy (26) of Suryapet was arrested by the police for allegedly creating impersonator account on social media platforms and sending obscene messages to their contacts. On a complaint made by one of the woman victim, the Cyber crime police registered a case and arrested him.

The police said Kiran Kumar Reddy downloaded the pictures of the victim women from social media accounts and created impersonator account. Later he did explicit chatting on the accounts with the contacts of the victims, the police added.

