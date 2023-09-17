Two persons end life in hotel room in separate incidents

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:10 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: In separate incidents, two persons died allegedly by suicide in their hotel rooms at Punjagutta and SR Nagar on Sunday.

In the first incident, Avinash Reddy (26) from Warangal had checked into the hotel on Friday. However, the hotel staff grew suspicious when he did not come out of the room till Saturday night.

When they forcibly opened the door on Sunday, Avinash was found hanging from the ceiling fan. No suicide note was found. SR Nagar police are investigating.

In the second incident, Sanjeev Shanti Kumar (30), from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh who came to the city to see his wife, Anusha and children who are staying at his in-laws house in Punjagutta ended his life in the hotel room in the wee hours of Sunday.

Punjagutta police said recently following an argument between the couple, Anusha came to Hyderabad to stay with her parents last month.

He is suspected to have been upset and ended his life. Punjagutta police are investigating.