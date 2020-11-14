Two students die in accidents in Hyderabad 

A degree student C Yamini (20) died after the scooter she was travelling on was hit by a bus at Chintal in Jeedimetla

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Two students died in separate road accidents in the city.

A degree student C Yamini (20) died after the scooter she was travelling on was hit by a bus at Chintal in Jeedimetla.

According to the police, Yamini was going on the Jeedimetla road when a private bus hit the scooter on Friday evening. She was rushed to a private hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. The Jeedimetla police registered a case and are investigating.

In a separate case, Abdul Farhan (13), a student from Saddam colony, Falaknuma died after an auto-trolley overturned.

According to the police, Farhan was traveling in an auto-trolley when it overturned at Falaknuma. He was rushed to hospital where he died at OGH on Saturday morning. A case was registered by the Falaknuma police and investigation is on.

