Two teachers from Telangana attend NCERT national mathematics workshop

K Santosh (L) and K Ramaiah (R) receive certificate from Prof Till Sharma at NCERT workshop.

Warangal: Two Mathematics teachers, who are working as the state resource persons, Kandala Ramaiah of the ZPHS, Abbapur in Mulugu district and Kasam Santhosh of the ZPHS, Kushnapally in Mancherial district have participated in the NCERT sponsored National Mathematics Workshop from December 20 to 24 in New Delhi.

While 16 teachers and researchers participated in the workshop, they were the only two from Telangana to attend the conference. They received certificates of appreciation from NCERT Mathematics Department Professor and workshop coordinator Prof Till Prasad Sharma for creating innovative mathematical experiments and joyful learning laboratory activities.

On this occasion, the duo said, “To help children learn Mathematical concepts in an easy to understand way, and to inculcate interest and passion, there is a need to set up a mathematics laboratory in the schools.”