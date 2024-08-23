Two teens killed as car mows down bike in Nirmal

Sanjay (19) and Prashanth (18) were killed, while another person sustained injuries when a car mowed down a motorbike in which they were travelling at Lolam village in Dilawarpur mandal on Friday evening.

Representational image

Nirmal: Two youngsters were killed, while another person sustained injuries when a car mowed down a motorbike in which they were travelling at Lolam village in Dilawarpur mandal on Friday evening.

Dilawarpur Sub-Inspector A Rajeshwar Goud said that Sanjay (19) from Mallapur village died on the spot, while pilin rider Prashanth (18) while being shifted to a hospital as they both received serious injuries when the car dashed against the two-wheeler. The victims were students.

Another pillion rider was also wounded in the mishap. He was shifted to a private hospital in Nirmal. His medical condition was said to be critical. The three were coming from Dilawarpur, while the car was proceeding to Bhainsa at the time of the incident.

Based on a complaint received from the father of Prashant, a case was registered against the driver of the car. Investigations are on.