Two traders booked in Mancherial under PD Act

Mancherial: Two persons were booked under Preventive Detention Act for smuggling spurious cotton seeds and cheating gullible farmers. An order to this effect was issued by Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana on Tuesday.

According to the order, the accused traders were Birudu Ramesh, a native of Bopparam village in Nennel mandal and Durgam Venkatesh, a resident of Mala Gurijala village in Bellampalli mandal. They were involved in sale of spurious cotton seeds and were cheating farmers. Two cases were registered against the two in 2021.

In a statement, Satyanarayana said that the traders were targeting innocent farmers by selling the seeds procured from agents and their associates. They were into the crime to make quick money. Farmers suffer losses when they use such substandard seeds and some of them are forced to end theif lives following crop failure, he said, adding that the police department was taking serious action against such traders.

Police hand over orders implementing the PD Act against two traders in Bellampalli on Tuesday.

