Two women pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh die in Amarnath yatra

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:50 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Amaravati: Two women pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, who were reported missing in the cloudburst and flash floods near Amarnath cave in South Kashmir, had died, according to officials here on Monday.

Both the women were from Rajahmundry and were identified as Kotha Parvathi, and Munishetti Sudha. They were said to have died in the floods on July 8 near the cave of Amarnath.

Sudha’s body was identified by her husband Vijay Kiran. Arrangements are being made to bring the mortal remains to their native place.

Kotha Parvathi’s body was identified by her husband Markandeyulu. Her body was sent to the AIIMS in Delhi. He identified her body based on her gold earrings. AP Bhavan’s additional resident Commissioner Kaushik is supervising the arrangements for bringing her body back to their native place.

Officials involved with the rescue mission said that they are continuing the search operation in Jammu and Kashmir for the pilgrims yet untraced. On the other hand, revenue authorities have been contacting their families in the state to ensure that any contact has been established. The AP Bhavan officials in New Delhi are making arrangements to bring back the pilgrims safely to their respective destinations