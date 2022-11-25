Two young men die by suicide in different incidents in Hyderabad

One was upset over not getting married, the other one ended his life due to illness.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two young men died by suicide in different incidents in Jeedimetla and Medchal in the city on Friday. While one was upset over not getting married, the other one ended his life due to illness.

Sai Tarun (25), from Bhagat Singh Nagar in Jeedimetla suffered a serious injury to his right leg in an accident three months ago and has been on bed rest since then. He was upset over his condition and died by suicide by hanging.

M.Tirumal Reddy (27) from Prashanth Nagar in Medchal was upset after his efforts to find a suitable alliance were unsuccessful. For the last few days, Tirumal was upset and hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan in the house, police said.