Two youngsters die in a road accident in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:47 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Two persons died in a road accident that took place at Kodurupaka of Boinpalli mandal late on Thursday night.

The incident occurred when two bikes moving in opposite direction rammed into each other. The deceased persons were Gadavari Chandu (28) from Vardavelli of Boinpalli mandal and Gattu Nikhil (22) of Suddala of Konaraopet mandal.

According to police, Chandu, who owns a tent house, along with his friend Vallampatla Naresh were returning to their village by completing work in Karimnagar. Meanwhile, Nikhil was moving towards Karimnagar.

Both the bikes dashed with each other near Kodurupaka. While Chandu died on the spot, Nikhil breathed his last on his way to hospital. Naresh is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Karimnagar.

Police began investigation by registering the case.