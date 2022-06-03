Two youths die in road accident near Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Jangaon: In a tragic incident, two youths died in a road accident at Vadlakonda bypass road near here on Friday. The deceased were Sivaratri Kanakaiah (21), son of S Rajaiah, and his cousin Sivaratri Ajay (17) son of Narsaiah, of Gangugapahad village of the Jangaon mandal.

They died as their motorcycle skidded off the road and rammed into a tree when they were on their way to Jangaon town to purchase crowbars and spades. They died on the spot. Passerby who noticed the incident informed the police. The bodies have been shifted to the Jangaon district hospital for postmortem. With the untimely death of two youngsters from the village, a pall of gloom descended on the Ganugapahad village. Jangoan police are investigating the case.