Two youths run over by unidentified vehicle in Nalgonda

By | Published: 11:35 am

Nalgonda: Two youngsters died in a hit run incident at Eshwar Nagar of Anumula mandal in the district on early hours of Thursday.

The victims were identified as Sravan (28) and Naveen (16), who were natives of Kothaloor of Peddavoora mandal.

The road mishap took place when the motorcycle on which the victims were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle. After the incident, the vehicle fled away from the scene.

