U-19 badminton: Lokesh marches into summit clash

Lokesh Parasa defeated eight seed Anishraj Rajkumar 21-19, 21-17 in the semifinal tie

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: Qualifier Lokesh Parasa entered the final of the under-19 singles men’s event of the Kotak India Junior International Series at Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Lokesh defeated eight seed Anishraj Rajkumar 21-19, 21-17 in the semifinal tie.

Results: Semifinals: U-19:Men: Lokesh Parasa bt Anishraj Rajkumar 21-19,21-17;Singles: Women: Navya Kanderi bt Surya Charisma Tamiri 13-21, 21-17, 13-21;Women’s doubles: Rawat Gayatri, Manasa Rawat bt Yataweemin Ketklieng, Passa-Orn Phannachet 11-21, 21-19;Mixed Doubles: Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram, Vaishnavi Khadkekar bt Mayank Rana, Jiya Rawat 21-18, 21-15; Mixed Doubles: Arsh Mohammad, Bharathsanjai S bt Zenno Bayu Adije Putra Mulia, Ali Faathir Rayhan 21-19, 21-19.