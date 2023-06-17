UAPA Case: Mulugu Cops to file memo urging court to remove names of Prof Haragopal, others

Mulugu SP Gaush Alam said there was inadequate evidence linking them in the UAPA case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Mulugu: Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said the police would file a memo in the court requesting removal of names of Prof Haragopal, Prof Padmaja Shaw, V Raghunath, Gaddam Laxman, Gunti Ravinder, and Suresh Kumar from the list of accused in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC sections by Tadvai police.

In a note issued here on Saturday, the SP said there was inadequate evidence linking them in the case. The Tadvai police had registered the case on August 19, 2022 after the police, during a combing operation of a meeting place of the outlawed CPI Maoist Party, seized several items, as well as CPI (Maoist) literature and other documentary evidence.

“All the seized items were duly documented in a Panchnama, witnessed by independent observers,” he said, adding that the combing operation was carried out based on reliable information about an illegal assembly of CPI Maoist party members in Telangana led by Bade Chokka Rao, alias Damodar.

Based on the evidence collected at the scene and the complaint lodged by CI Pasra, an FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), UAPA Act, and the Arms Act. The FIR listed 152 accused, including prominent Maoist leaders, sympathizers, and other individuals whose names were mentioned in the Maoist literature recovered from the crime scene. The police initiated an investigation into the case and launched combing operations in the forested areas of Tadvai mandal in an attempt to apprehend the escaped Maoists. However, these efforts have thus far proved unsuccessful.

He, however, maintained that further investigation would be continued in the case and that the progress in investigation would be intimated as and when more evidence was gathered in the case.