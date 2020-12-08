UBS unveils new facility in Hyderabad

In the last nine months close to 1,000 talents have been hired from the local talent pool in Hyderabad to be part of the finance and operations teams that will be based in the new office

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:14 pm 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: UBS on Tuesday opened its fifth office in the country in Hyderabad. A modern and agile workspace located at Aquila by Phoenix in Gachibowli, the new facility will provide UBS businesses with additional capabilities in finance, operations and research. UBS currently operates from offices in Pune, Navi Mumbai and in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

“UBS is in India for the long-term and has grown rapidly in the last five years with headcount increasing by 130 per cent between 2018 and 2020. At the end of this year we will have almost 6,800 employees in the country,” said Harald Egger, group head corporate services and chairman of UBS India.

In the last nine months close to 1,000 talents have been hired from the local talent pool in Hyderabad to be part of the finance and operations teams that will be based in the new office. They complement the finance and operations teams in Pune and Mumbai that already support several run-the-bank processes for the entire UBS Group.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .