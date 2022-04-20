Udhghatana began at Shivalayam on Yadadri hill shrine

Published: Updated On - 06:06 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Udghatana, the ritual conducted for reopening of temple, had begun at the renovated Shivalayam on Yadadri hill shrine with performing of ‘ankurarpana’ and ‘vigneshwara pooja’ by the temple priests and ruthwiks.

Darshans would be resumed at the temple from April 25 after conduct of maha kumbabhisekham. Panchakundathmaka yagam would be conducted for six days as a part of maha kumbha samprokshana.

In all, 54 veda pandits and ruthwiks were participating the pancha kundathmaka yagam at the temple.

Maha kumbha samprokshana would be conducted at 12.30 pm on April, 25, in which the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would participate.

Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) has taken up rennovation of shivalayam as a part of Yadadri development. Darshan at the temple were stopped in May of 2017 for the purpose of its renovation. But, a temporary shivalayam was setup on the hill shrine to provide darshan to the devotees, who would come to Yadadri.

