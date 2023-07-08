Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions on July 9, 10 in view of Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu

Hyderabad Traffic Police announced traffic restrictions in view of ‘Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu’ Jatara at Secunderabad on Sunday and Monday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:08 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police announced traffic restrictions in view of ‘Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu’ Jatara at Secunderabad on Sunday and Monday.

The general public were requested to avoid the roads and junctions of Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, Old PS Ramgopalpet, Paradise, CTO, Plaza, SBI X Road, YMCA, X Roads, St. Johns Rotary, Sangeeth X Road, Patny X Road, Park lane, Bata, Ghasmandi X Roads, Bible House, Minister’s Road, Rasoolpura, from Saturday midnight till the completion of the festivities on Monday.

The general passengers intending to travel by trains of Secunderabad railway station were requested to start early to reach the station in time. There would be traffic congestion while approaching Secunderabad Railway Station from Platform No. 1 side. Hence public are requested to use the entry from Platform No. 10 of Secunderabad Railway Station from Chilkalguda side. There would be traffic congestion within 2 km radius from Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad.

The road leading to Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazar, Hill Street will be closed for all vehicular traffic. Similarly, the Subash Road starting from Bata X roads up to old Ramgopalpet PS, Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

The road leading to Mahankali Temple from Audaiah X Roads Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic. Also, the road leading to Mahankali Temple from General Bazaar Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic.