UK boy inhales toxic chemical fumes as part of ‘social media challenge’, dies

The process of 'chroming' involves inhaling fumes coming from toxic chemicals like household products including toilet cleaners, paint thinners and other cleaning supplies to get high.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 08:33 PM

Tommie-Lee Gracie Billington

An 11-year-old-boy from Lancaster in United Kingdom, Tommie-Lee Gracie Billington, has died of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic chemicals as part of a social media challenge called ‘chroming’.

Tommie-Lee attempted the ‘challenge’ along with a friend at the latter’s house. The process of ‘chroming’ involves inhaling fumes coming from toxic chemicals like household products including toilet cleaners, paint thinners and other cleaning supplies to get high.

It is an extremely dangerous practice, which could lead to serious health problems like losing consciousness and even death due to cardiac arrest, which is believed to be the cause of the 11-year-old’s death according to reports on local media.

The hazardous social media trend of chroming is dangerously gaining popularity and leading to numerous deaths of teenagers globally.

In another incident of chroming that took place in Australia last year, Esra Haynes, (13) died after allegedly submitting to the dangerous trend. According to reports, the girl also suffered from similar repercussions as Tommie-Lee.

The trend of chroming, despite the acknowledged risks it poses, is popular alarmingly popular in youth due to their wish becoming famous on social media or due to peer pressure.