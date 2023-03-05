UK emerge champions of Women’s International Arena Polo Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

The United Kingdom team members with the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: The United Kingdom emerged champion of the second edition of the Women’s International Arena Polo Cup held at the Hyderabad Polo and Racing Club, Aziznagar on Sunday.

The team UK thrashed the United States of America 18-5 in the summit clash to clinch the title.

UK’s Rosanna Turk scored nine goals while Kristina Kareilieva and Alice Walsh added six and three goals respectively in their side’s victory. For the United States of America, Madelyn Cop and Sheryl Sick scored three and two goals respectively.

UK started their campaign on high by crushing USA 10-2 in the opening game of the tournament. The English team also defeated India 16-5 in their semifinals to seal their spot in the title clash.

Results (Final): United Kingdom 18 (Rosanna Turk 9, Kristina Kareilieva 6, Alice Walsh 3) bt United States of America 5 (Madelyn Cop 3, Sheryl Sick 2).