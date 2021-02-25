UK envoy calls on GHMC Mayor

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Andrew Fleming on Thursday called on newly elected Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. Meeting her at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office, Fleming extended his best wishes to her and congratulated her on being elected as the Mayor.

Meanwhile, Savitri Singh, regional head of Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL), also met and congratulated the Mayor upon taking charge.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .