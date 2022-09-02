Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Quick Guns

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:21 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Telugu Yoddhas’ captain Pratik Waikar led from the front with a brilliant show that knocked out Chennai Quick Guns.

Hyderabad: Telugu Yoddhas’ captain Pratik Waikar led from the front with a brilliant show that knocked out Chennai Quick Guns with a convincing 61-43 victory in the eliminator of the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho on Friday.

Waikar exhibited a skillfull defence of 6.43 minutes, including 3.44 minutes of first innings. Adarsh Mohit, on the other hand, supported him well by scoring 16 points in the attack as he dismissed six players, four of them on dives.

Also Read Basketball Championship: Hyderabad to face Medchal Malkajgiri in final

Amit Patil, with defence of 3.59 minutes, and Madan (8 points) performed well for Chennai Quick Guns but couldn’t save his side from a 18-point defeat.

Aiming to seal berth in the final, Telugu Yoddhas will play the loser of qualifier 1, which will be played later tonight wherein seaso’s Top-2 teams — Gujarat Giants and Odisha Juggernauts will lock horns.

Qualifier 2 will be played on Saturday while the final is scheduled on Sunday.