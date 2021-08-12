Unable to bear wife’s death, husband dies by suicide in Telangana

Pisapati Mallamma (60) ended her life by setting herself ablaze in her house at Aregudem after slipping into depression over issues.

By | Published: 4:54 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A 65-year-old man committed suicide within two hours of the death of his wife at Aregudem village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district in the early hours of Thursday.

Pisapati Mallamma (60) ended her life by setting herself ablaze in her house at Aregudem after slipping into depression over issues. Efforts by her husband Mara Reddy (65) to save her proved futile. Unable the bear his wife’s death, Mara Reddy also committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his agriculture field. Only the couple was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Noticing smoke coming out of the house, neighbours entered the house and found the charred body of Mallamma. They also found Mara Reddy hanging from a tree in his agriculture field.

According to Circle Inspector Srinivas Reddy, the bodies of the husband and wife were shifted to government hospital at Choutuppal for autopsy. Based on a complaint lodged by the couple’s son Bal Reddy, a case was filed and investigations taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .