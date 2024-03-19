Unaccounted cash of Rs 2.75 lakh seized in Asifabad

On Monday, unaccounted cash Rs 1.90 lakh was seized from two persons when police conducted a vehicle check in Wankidi mandal centre.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 07:03 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unaccounted cash worth Rs.2.75 lakh was seized in separate incidents in the district.

In the first instance, unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 85,000 was seized from Nazeer Khan of Chennur in Mancherial district for failing to furnish relevant documents during a vehicle check held in Sirpur (T) mandal centre on Tuesday.

Also Read Over 250 tribal habitations remain isolated in Asifabad

On Monday, unaccounted cash Rs 1.90 lakh was seized from two persons when police conducted a vehicle check in Wankidi mandal centre.

The cash was handed over to a static surveillance team for further action, Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar said.